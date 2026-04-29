Free Trial
→ A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Ring Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Ring Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ring Energy was the target of unusually large options activity — investors bought 49,564 call options, about a 1,725% increase versus the average daily volume of 2,716 calls.
  • REI shares traded up to $1.85 on Wednesday with heavy volume (~8.14 million shares versus an average of ~4.49 million), pushing the stock near its 52‑week high of $1.86.
  • The company missed quarterly estimates (EPS $0.02 vs. $0.03 expected; revenue $66.9M vs. $71.4M) and reports a negative net margin, though analysts maintain a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a $2.50 price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ring Energy.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 49,564 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,725% compared to the average daily volume of 2,716 call options.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

REI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,137,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,472 shares of the company's stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 744,284 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 783,428 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 62,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ring Energy

About Ring Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of upstream assets in the United States. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company concentrates its activities on onshore hydrocarbon plays, where it seeks to optimize production through technical innovation, cost management and disciplined capital allocation. Ring Energy trades on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol REI.

The company's core operations are centered in the Permian Basin, one of North America's most prolific oil-producing regions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ring Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Ring Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ring Energy wasn't on the list.

While Ring Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines