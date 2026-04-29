Ring Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 49,564 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,725% compared to the average daily volume of 2,716 call options.

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Ring Energy Stock Performance

REI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,137,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,472 shares of the company's stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 744,284 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 783,428 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 62,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ring Energy

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of upstream assets in the United States. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company concentrates its activities on onshore hydrocarbon plays, where it seeks to optimize production through technical innovation, cost management and disciplined capital allocation. Ring Energy trades on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol REI.

The company's core operations are centered in the Permian Basin, one of North America's most prolific oil-producing regions.

Further Reading

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