RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.6250.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. UBS Group set a $38.00 target price on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded RingCentral from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 20th.

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RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. RingCentral has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $42.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. RingCentral's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $678,644.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 139,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,780.69. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kira Makagon sold 22,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $780,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 339,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,935,006.75. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,031 shares of company stock worth $9,035,345. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,823,636 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $335,082,000 after buying an additional 129,444 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,735,991 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $332,598,000 after buying an additional 2,031,861 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,871,700 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,935,000 after buying an additional 1,686,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,950 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $57,874,000 after buying an additional 523,966 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $53,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company's stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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