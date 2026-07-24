RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the software maker's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RingCentral from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

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RingCentral Stock Up 2.5%

It's RingCentral NYSE: RNG You Want In Your 2021 Portfolio, Not Zoom NASDAQ: ZM

Shares of RNG stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 3.31%.The firm had revenue of $657.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.960-5.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.300 EPS. Analysts expect that RingCentral will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RingCentral news, CAO Tarun Arora sold 3,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $155,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,928,300. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Kira Makagon sold 16,988 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $722,669.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 212,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,278.96. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,498 shares of company stock worth $1,892,586. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 693 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in RingCentral by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,521 shares of the software maker's stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,883 shares of the software maker's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RingCentral this week:

Positive Sentiment: RingCentral beat Wall Street estimates in Q2, posting adjusted EPS of $1.22 versus expectations around $1.16-$1.17 and revenue of $657.0 million, above estimates. RingCentral Q2 2026 Earnings Report

RingCentral beat Wall Street estimates in Q2, posting adjusted EPS of $1.22 versus expectations around $1.16-$1.17 and revenue of $657.0 million, above estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted third-quarter guidance and full-year 2026 guidance above consensus, which signals management is seeing continued demand and better profitability ahead.

The company lifted third-quarter guidance and full-year 2026 guidance above consensus, which signals management is seeing continued demand and better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: RingCentral announced expanded strategic partnerships with NiCE and OpenAI , reinforcing its AI-focused product strategy and potentially improving long-term growth prospects. NiCE and RingCentral Expand Strategic Partnership

RingCentral announced expanded strategic partnerships with and , reinforcing its AI-focused product strategy and potentially improving long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around AI sales momentum and stronger free cash flow has supported the stock, with some analysts pointing to attractive valuation and improving retention in AI contact center products. Seeking Alpha Article

Commentary around AI sales momentum and stronger free cash flow has supported the stock, with some analysts pointing to attractive valuation and improving retention in AI contact center products. Neutral Sentiment: RingCentral also declared a higher quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, up 66.7% from $0.07, which may appeal to income investors but is not the main driver of the stock today.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

Further Reading

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