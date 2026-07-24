RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the software maker's stock. Mizuho's price objective points to a potential downside of 19.46% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.40.

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RingCentral Stock Up 28.6%

It's RingCentral NYSE: RNG You Want In Your 2021 Portfolio, Not Zoom NASDAQ: ZM

Shares of RNG traded up $11.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,494,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,212. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.53 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 3.31%.RingCentral's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.960-5.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 1,265 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $51,346.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,192,209.48. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 3,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $155,445.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,300. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,498 shares of company stock worth $1,892,586. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the software maker's stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 14.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 159,474 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 261,190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,935 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More RingCentral News

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About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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