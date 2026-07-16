RingCentral (RNG) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $650.5510 million for the quarter. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.010 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $644.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.73 million. RingCentral had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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RingCentral Price Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24.

RingCentral Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. RingCentral's dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on RingCentral in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Report on RingCentral

Insider Activity

In other RingCentral news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $101,908.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,241,993.52. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 3,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $155,445.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,928,300. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,565. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company's stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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