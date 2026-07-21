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Rio Tinto (RIO) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Rio Tinto logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rio Tinto is expected to report H1 2026 earnings on Tuesday, July 28, with analysts forecasting $3.93 per share on $31.625 billion in revenue.
  • The stock opened at $89.12, sitting between its 52-week low of $58.40 and high of $112.58, while trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed: Rio Tinto carries an overall Hold rating and a consensus price target of $101.75, though several firms recently issued upgrades or bullish targets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO - Get Free Report) is projected to release its H1 2026 resultson Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Rio Tinto to announce earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $31.6250 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming H1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

Rio Tinto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's fifty day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the mining company's stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from $82.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus set a $120.00 price target on Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

About Rio Tinto

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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