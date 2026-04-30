Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RDAC) Short Interest Update

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RDAC - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,418 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 5,597 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,065 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Get RDAC alerts: Sign Up

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Rising Dragon Acquisition by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 234,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth $520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition by 147.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,300 shares of the company's stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 32,305 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rising Dragon Acquisition by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 194,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rising Dragon Acquisition

Key Rising Dragon Acquisition News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rising Dragon Acquisition this week:

Positive Sentiment: The shares experienced a dramatic short-term rally (reported as a ~351% surge on 4/29) driven by thin-float SPAC momentum and a squeeze-like dynamic; that kind of volatility can attract short-term traders and create occasional sharp rebounds. Rising Dragon Acquisition (RDAC) surges 351% as thin float SPAC volatility returns

The shares experienced a dramatic short-term rally (reported as a ~351% surge on 4/29) driven by thin-float SPAC momentum and a squeeze-like dynamic; that kind of volatility can attract short-term traders and create occasional sharp rebounds. Neutral Sentiment: Market structure intervention: RDAC has been repeatedly halted by LULD pauses across 4/29–4/30. Those automated pauses are symptomatic of very large, fast price moves in a thinly traded name and can both slow momentum and create abrupt trade windows.

Market structure intervention: RDAC has been repeatedly halted by LULD pauses across 4/29–4/30. Those automated pauses are symptomatic of very large, fast price moves in a thinly traded name and can both slow momentum and create abrupt trade windows. Negative Sentiment: Underlying float is small after material shareholder redemptions tied to the pending business combination; that reduced free float amplifies price swings and makes the stock more vulnerable to speculative flows rather than fundamental demand.

Underlying float is small after material shareholder redemptions tied to the pending business combination; that reduced free float amplifies price swings and makes the stock more vulnerable to speculative flows rather than fundamental demand. Negative Sentiment: Institutional and sponsor activity is mixed/negative: several large reported position reductions and continued use of sponsor promissory notes to extend the deal timeline increase uncertainty about the company’s path to a closing—this raises downside tail risk for longer-term investors.

Institutional and sponsor activity is mixed/negative: several large reported position reductions and continued use of sponsor promissory notes to extend the deal timeline increase uncertainty about the company’s path to a closing—this raises downside tail risk for longer-term investors. Negative Sentiment: Liquidity and execution risk: Today’s volume spike (well above recent averages) plus repeated halts likely intensified selling pressure and created poor fill/quote conditions, which helps explain why the stock is down intraday.

Rising Dragon Acquisition Stock Performance

Rising Dragon Acquisition stock traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,372. Rising Dragon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

Rising Dragon Acquisition Company Profile

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp NASDAQ: RDAC is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, incorporated in the Cayman Islands in November 2020 to pursue a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination. The company held its initial public offering in February 2021, raising funds aimed at financing acquisitions and related transaction expenses.

Rising Dragon Acquisition focuses on identifying high-growth opportunities in Asia, targeting sectors such as technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and consumer products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rising Dragon Acquisition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rising Dragon Acquisition wasn't on the list.

While Rising Dragon Acquisition currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here