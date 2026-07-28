Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

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Riskified Trading Up 4.8%

RSKD opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.17%.The firm had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Riskified

In related news, CTO Assaf Feldman sold 230,512 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,157,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,932,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,701,717.26. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $2,188,218.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,193,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,013,759.52. This represents a 16.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,190,349 shares of company stock worth $20,979,040. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Riskified by 178.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 144,431 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Riskified in the second quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Riskified by 7.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 271,536 shares of the company's stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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