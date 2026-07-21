Rithm Capital (RITM) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $1.4263 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, analysts expect Rithm Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of RITM stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. Rithm Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Saltzman sold 80,922 shares of Rithm Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $748,528.50. Following the sale, the director owned 44,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,294. This trade represents a 64.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RITM

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that originates, acquires and manages structured credit investments collateralized by real estate assets in the United States. The company focuses primarily on senior floating-rate loans secured by multifamily, commercial, industrial and single-family rental properties, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted yields through a diversified portfolio of floating-rate real estate debt.

In addition to senior loans, Rithm Capital invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, including agency and non-agency pools, as well as other real estate-related credit instruments.

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