Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 4.5% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.93. 25,329,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 29,956,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

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Rivian Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Rivian Automotive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 887,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,192,112. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,246. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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