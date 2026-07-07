Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.14, but opened at $17.67. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $17.4130, with a volume of 19,299,983 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $184,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 946,814 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,652. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,290. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,286. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $409,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $323,195,000 after buying an additional 4,012,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $290,568,000 after buying an additional 59,503 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $220,323,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 9,204,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $135,126,000 after buying an additional 829,782 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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