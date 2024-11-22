Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 1.5% - Should You Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.17. 6,098,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 39,470,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $32,196.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 378,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $761,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $565,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000,392 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $145,550,000 after buying an additional 223,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $51,693,000 after buying an additional 2,035,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

