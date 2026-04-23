Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 4.5% - Should You Sell?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.95. 24,025,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 29,365,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

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Rivian Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $455,834.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 680,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,044.80. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,551,480.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,643 shares of company stock worth $2,226,866. Insiders own 2.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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