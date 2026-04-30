Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 2.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 28,872,314 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 28,860,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $184,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 946,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,042,652. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 21,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $346,781.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,001,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,188,401.46. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 148,888 shares of company stock worth $2,411,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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