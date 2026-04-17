Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 2% Higher - Here's What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.23. 32,136,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 29,682,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

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Key Rivian Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Rivian Automotive from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rivian Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 2.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $455,834.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 680,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,044.80. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares in the company, valued at $17,551,480.80. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 156,093 shares of company stock worth $2,506,590 in the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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