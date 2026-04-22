Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 3.4% Higher - Here's What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.74. 25,275,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 29,383,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rivian Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $455,834.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 680,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,044.80. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 21,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $346,781.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,001,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,188,401.46. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,866. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $220,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $323,195,000 after buying an additional 4,012,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,673,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $1,198,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $409,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,717 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 496.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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