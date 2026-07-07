Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 18.1% - Should You Sell?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 18.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 89,906,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 30,918,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

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More Rivian Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian’s second-quarter results came in stronger than expected, prompting the company to raise its 2026 delivery outlook to 70,000 vehicles and to project Q2 revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion, above analyst estimates.

Rivian’s second-quarter results came in stronger than expected, prompting the company to raise its 2026 delivery outlook to 70,000 vehicles and to project Q2 revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion, above analyst estimates. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target on Rivian to $17 from $16, while keeping a Hold rating, suggesting modest upside from current levels. Article Title

Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target on Rivian to $17 from $16, while keeping a Hold rating, suggesting modest upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian’s shares had recently rallied on upbeat delivery news and broader EV-sector strength, which may limit the near-term downside if investors focus on improving operating momentum.

Rivian’s shares had recently rallied on upbeat delivery news and broader EV-sector strength, which may limit the near-term downside if investors focus on improving operating momentum. Negative Sentiment: The 75 million-share public offering is the main drag on the stock, as investors worry about dilution and about Rivian needing more cash to fund growth and repay a government loan.

The 75 million-share public offering is the main drag on the stock, as investors worry about dilution and about Rivian needing more cash to fund growth and repay a government loan. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary increasingly frames the move as a sign that Rivian’s expansion remains expensive, with concerns that the capital raise could wipe out much of the recent gains in the stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Rivian Automotive from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 18.1%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,290. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $184,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 946,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,042,652. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,286. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $237,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 47.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 394,487 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,360 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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