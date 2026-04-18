Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.05.

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View Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $455,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 680,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,438,044.80. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $346,781.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,001,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,188,401.46. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 156,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 227.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 117,096 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 81,291 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,624,707 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,551 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 265,600 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 597,353 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 728,262 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 335,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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