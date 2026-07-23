Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.65) per share and revenue of $1.4997 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 63.62% and a negative return on equity of 75.65%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rivian Automotive to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,192,112. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,094. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 32,284 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,310 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 105,594 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 101,232 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,114 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rivian Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rivian Automotive wasn't on the list.

While Rivian Automotive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here