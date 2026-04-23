Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share and revenue of $1.3540 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rivian Automotive to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $22.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $455,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 680,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,438,044.80. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 21,446 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $346,781.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,001,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,188,401.46. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 138,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,866 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,386 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 9,204,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $135,126,000 after purchasing an additional 829,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,512,612 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,827 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $102,765,000 after purchasing an additional 192,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,914,394 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $77,153,000 after purchasing an additional 772,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

More Rivian Automotive News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Rivian Automotive from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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