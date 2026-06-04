Rivian Automotive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 187,842 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical volume of 130,449 call options.

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Key Stories Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian said its core technology has already been integrated across multiple Volkswagen Group brands, and the CFO suggested that success makes future licensing deals with other automakers easier to pursue, which could create a higher-margin revenue stream. Article Title

Rivian said its core technology has already been integrated across multiple Volkswagen Group brands, and the CFO suggested that success makes future licensing deals with other automakers easier to pursue, which could create a higher-margin revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is being fueled by strong early interest in Rivian’s R2 SUV, with reports that demand could be robust ahead of deliveries, reinforcing hopes that the new model can expand volume and improve the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm is being fueled by strong early interest in Rivian’s R2 SUV, with reports that demand could be robust ahead of deliveries, reinforcing hopes that the new model can expand volume and improve the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating and a $20 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence after the recent rally. Article Title

TD Cowen reiterated a rating and a $20 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence after the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noted that Rivian’s R2 SUV matches Tesla’s efficiency and may beat the Model Y on range, which supports the bullish case that Rivian’s next-generation product can compete more effectively in the mass-market EV segment. Article Title

Coverage noted that Rivian’s R2 SUV matches Tesla’s efficiency and may beat the Model Y on range, which supports the bullish case that Rivian’s next-generation product can compete more effectively in the mass-market EV segment. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian presented at two investor conferences, which typically keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself indicate a major fundamental change. Article Title

Rivian presented at two investor conferences, which typically keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself indicate a major fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s large investment in Nuro and its robotaxi partnerships highlight growing interest in autonomous vehicles, and Rivian was mentioned as one of Uber’s partners, but the direct financial impact on Rivian is still unclear. Article Title

Uber’s large investment in Nuro and its robotaxi partnerships highlight growing interest in autonomous vehicles, and Rivian was mentioned as one of Uber’s partners, but the direct financial impact on Rivian is still unclear. Negative Sentiment: Rivian CFO Claire McDonough sold stock in a pre-arranged trading plan, which may slightly temper sentiment even though the sale appears routine and not necessarily a signal of weakening fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 887,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,192,112. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 117,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,466 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Danske Bank A S increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 613,993 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 597,353 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 941,304 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 85.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 728,262 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $10,691,000 after buying an additional 335,511 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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