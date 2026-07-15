RLI (RLI) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $423.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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RLI Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of RLI opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. RLI has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.57.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from RLI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. RLI's dividend payout ratio is 16.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised RLI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on RLI from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RLI from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut RLI from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of RLI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLI presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 150,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,851,480. This represents a 1.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Duclos acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $508,462.20. The trade was a 34.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $858,955. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in RLI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,875,002 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $567,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in RLI by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,938,186 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $124,005,000 after purchasing an additional 765,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RLI by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $121,536,000 after purchasing an additional 112,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,641 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $71,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RLI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 885,111 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company's stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

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