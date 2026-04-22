RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

RM plc (LON:RM - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 104.56 and traded as low as GBX 94.66. RM shares last traded at GBX 98.60, with a volume of 217,480 shares traded.

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RM Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £83.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RM (LON:RM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. RM had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, analysts forecast that RM plc will post 13.5042735 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners. It also provides technical teaching solutions, in which it collaborates with teachers and educational experts to create learning resources; platform-based managed services, ICT solutions, and value-added reseller services to schools, authorities, and trusts.

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