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RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
RM logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • RM shares dropped below their 200‑day moving average, with the 200‑day at GBX 104.56, a low of GBX 94.66 and a last trade at GBX 98.60 on volume of 217,480, signaling renewed bearish momentum.
  • Fundamentals look mixed to weak: market cap £83.29m, negative P/E (-1.79) and very high debt‑to‑equity (233.16) alongside low liquidity (current ratio 1.12, quick ratio 0.38), modest profitability (ROE 10.33%, net margin 1.35%) and last quarter EPS of GBX 4.90 versus analyst EPS forecast ~13.50 for the year.
  • Interested in RM? Here are five stocks we like better.

RM plc (LON:RM - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 104.56 and traded as low as GBX 94.66. RM shares last traded at GBX 98.60, with a volume of 217,480 shares traded.

RM Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £83.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RM (LON:RM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. RM had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, analysts forecast that RM plc will post 13.5042735 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RM

(Get Free Report)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners. It also provides technical teaching solutions, in which it collaborates with teachers and educational experts to create learning resources; platform-based managed services, ICT solutions, and value-added reseller services to schools, authorities, and trusts.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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