Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Robert Half from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Robert Half Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,524. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.82. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14. Robert Half had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Robert Half's payout ratio is 181.54%.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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