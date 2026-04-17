Robert Kimmitt Sells 580 Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) Director Robert Kimmitt sold 580 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total value of $386,860.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,949. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $11.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $688.55. 16,239,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,904,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $626.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.21. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

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Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $805.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $856.00 to $765.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $837.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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