Robert W. Baird Cuts ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target to $38.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective points to a potential downside of 6.19% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ASGN from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $42.86.

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ASGN Price Performance

NYSE:ASGN opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.89. ASGN has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). ASGN had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. ASGN's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. ASGN has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company's stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated NYSE: ASGN is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company's model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN's service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

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