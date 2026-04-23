Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEV. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $871.00 to $1,139.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $959.35.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 13.6%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,126.25 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $333.19 and a 12 month high of $1,142.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $884.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $724.39. The company has a market cap of $302.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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