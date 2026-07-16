Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the transportation company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.52.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.6%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $276.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $294.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total value of $2,002,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,125.62. This represents a 24.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total value of $1,017,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

Key J.B. Hunt Transport Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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