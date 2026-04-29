Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $234.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock's current price.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $244.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.59.

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Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $173.47 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $173.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.54. Booking has a 1-year low of $150.62 and a 1-year high of $233.58. The firm has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $27.56 by ($26.42). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.51 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 16,726 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.36, for a total transaction of $3,100,331.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,269,532.64. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,876 shares of company stock valued at $10,559,629. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Booking

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed revenue up ~16% year‑over‑year and operating metrics that beat or roughly met Street expectations — supporting the case that demand remains resilient. Booking’s Q1 Results

Q1 results showed revenue up ~16% year‑over‑year and operating metrics that beat or roughly met Street expectations — supporting the case that demand remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: Booking highlighted benefits from generative AI (cost reductions and booking lift) and Kayak launched an “Ask AI” conversational planner — both help revenue/margin outlook over time and support investor confidence in product-led growth. AI assistants slash costs KAYAK Ask AI

Booking highlighted benefits from generative AI (cost reductions and booking lift) and Kayak launched an “Ask AI” conversational planner — both help revenue/margin outlook over time and support investor confidence in product-led growth. Neutral Sentiment: Street reactions are mixed: some firms reiterated buys and nudged targets (UBS raised its target slightly), while others trimmed targets modestly — keeping consensus bullish but showing calibration. UBS sticks to buy

Street reactions are mixed: some firms reiterated buys and nudged targets (UBS raised its target slightly), while others trimmed targets modestly — keeping consensus bullish but showing calibration. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate movement is minor: Erste trimmed FY26 EPS to $10.65 from $10.70 — a small revision aligned with consensus, not a material reset. Erste estimate cut

Analyst estimate movement is minor: Erste trimmed FY26 EPS to $10.65 from $10.70 — a small revision aligned with consensus, not a material reset. Negative Sentiment: Management cut its FY26 revenue-growth outlook (from low‑double digits to high‑single digits) and Q2 revenue guide (~$7.1–7.2B) came in below consensus — the guidance reset is the main driver of downside pressure. WSJ: Cuts full‑year outlook

Management cut its FY26 revenue-growth outlook (from low‑double digits to high‑single digits) and Q2 revenue guide (~$7.1–7.2B) came in below consensus — the guidance reset is the main driver of downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical headwinds (Middle East conflict) are explicitly cited by management as curbing travel demand and prompting the outlook cut — an ongoing macro risk for near‑term revenue. Seeking Alpha: Outlook lowered

Geopolitical headwinds (Middle East conflict) are explicitly cited by management as curbing travel demand and prompting the outlook cut — an ongoing macro risk for near‑term revenue. Negative Sentiment: Market positioning signals: reports show notable insider sales and large institutional portfolio moves in Q1 — these flows can amplify price moves following the guidance miss. Quiver: insider & institutional activity

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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