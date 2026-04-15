Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Price

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $306.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the health services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $307.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cigna Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $332.63.

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Cigna Group Trading Down 1.0%

CI opened at $269.85 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $276.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in Cigna Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 709 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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