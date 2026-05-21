Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 123.74% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.62.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,200,989 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,345,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA delivered another record quarter, with data center revenue hitting $75.2 billion and networking revenue up sharply, reinforcing its leadership in AI infrastructure. Article Title

NVIDIA delivered another record quarter, with data center revenue hitting and networking revenue up sharply, reinforcing its leadership in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company boosted shareholder returns with a massive $80 billion buyback and a much higher dividend, signaling management confidence and strong cash generation. Article Title

The company boosted shareholder returns with a massive and a much higher dividend, signaling management confidence and strong cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI opportunity, including new Vera Rubin/CPU products and partnerships that could extend growth beyond hyperscale cloud customers. Article Title

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI opportunity, including new Vera Rubin/CPU products and partnerships that could extend growth beyond hyperscale cloud customers. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains highly divided on the near-term move: bullish reports point to underappreciated growth, while others say expectations were so high that the market may have already priced in much of the beat. Article Title

Wall Street remains highly divided on the near-term move: bullish reports point to underappreciated growth, while others say expectations were so high that the market may have already priced in much of the beat. Neutral Sentiment: China is still a major overhang. Even though the U.S. cleared some H200 sales, NVIDIA said it is not assuming any China data-center revenue in its outlook, limiting upside from that market for now. Article Title

China is still a major overhang. Even though the U.S. cleared some H200 sales, NVIDIA said it is not assuming any China data-center revenue in its outlook, limiting upside from that market for now. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also focused on intensifying AI-chip competition from hyperscalers and rivals like AMD, Intel, and Huawei, which is tempering enthusiasm after the earnings beat. Article Title

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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