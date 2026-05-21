Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Price

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TJX. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.70.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.44. The stock has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4,172.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,068,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its position in TJX Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 47,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,028,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.19 versus about $1.02 expected and revenue of $14.32 billion versus roughly $14.0 billion estimated, showing resilient demand at its off-price banners. TJX Reports Q1 FY27 Results

TJX beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.19 versus about $1.02 expected and revenue of $14.32 billion versus roughly $14.0 billion estimated, showing resilient demand at its off-price banners. Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales rose 6%, pretax margin improved to 12.0%, and management said traffic remained strong across its retail banners, suggesting the company is taking share from more cautious shoppers. Reuters TJX raises annual sales, profit forecasts

Comparable sales rose 6%, pretax margin improved to 12.0%, and management said traffic remained strong across its retail banners, suggesting the company is taking share from more cautious shoppers. Positive Sentiment: TJX raised its FY27 outlook for comparable sales, pretax margin, EPS, and buybacks, increasing its share repurchase target to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which supports the stock’s bullish reaction. TJX Stock Is Rising. Why Investors Are Shrugging Off Cautious Guidance.

TJX raised its FY27 outlook for comparable sales, pretax margin, EPS, and buybacks, increasing its share repurchase target to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which supports the stock’s bullish reaction. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s second-quarter EPS outlook of $1.15-$1.17 is slightly below the consensus estimate, but investors appear to be focusing more on the strong quarter and upbeat full-year commentary than on the near-term caution.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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