Robert W. Baird Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $86.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised Synchrony Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.74.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.78. 498,799 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 12,980 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $878,875.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,304,509.85. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 47,112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $3,164,041.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,313,082.36. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 379,928 shares of company stock worth $26,170,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $6.5 billion share repurchase program and announced plans to raise the quarterly dividend (announced $0.30 now, planned increase to $0.34), a capital-return signal that typically supports the stock. PR Newswire: Q1 2026 Results

Board approved a $6.5 billion share repurchase program and announced plans to raise the quarterly dividend (announced $0.30 now, planned increase to $0.34), a capital-return signal that typically supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat street estimates: $2.27 vs. $2.14 expected (YoY EPS improvement), driven by purchase-volume growth and NIM strength — supports near-term earnings outlook. Earnings Release / Slide Deck

Q1 EPS beat street estimates: $2.27 vs. $2.14 expected (YoY EPS improvement), driven by purchase-volume growth and NIM strength — supports near-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: New co-branded and private-label card programs with Chico’s FAS (Chico’s, Soma, White House Black Market) expand Synchrony’s merchant partnerships and rewards footprint — a revenue-growth avenue. Chico's FAS Partnership

New co-branded and private-label card programs with Chico’s FAS (Chico’s, Soma, White House Black Market) expand Synchrony’s merchant partnerships and rewards footprint — a revenue-growth avenue. Neutral Sentiment: Synchrony’s CFO flagged ongoing momentum in consumer spending and card usage — a constructive tone but qualitative; useful context for future quarters. PYMNTS: CFO Comments

Synchrony’s CFO flagged ongoing momentum in consumer spending and card usage — a constructive tone but qualitative; useful context for future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Company published monthly credit-performance metrics (charge-offs, delinquencies) — important for credit risk monitoring but no single shock disclosed in the update. TipRanks: Credit Metrics

Company published monthly credit-performance metrics (charge-offs, delinquencies) — important for credit risk monitoring but no single shock disclosed in the update. Negative Sentiment: BTIG Research downgraded SYF from “buy” to “neutral,” which can pressure the stock by reducing buy-side enthusiasm. Benzinga: BTIG Downgrade

BTIG Research downgraded SYF from “buy” to “neutral,” which can pressure the stock by reducing buy-side enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations: Q1 revenue $3.70B vs. $3.81B est and was down ~7.4% YoY; deposits also declined per commentary — these operational headwinds may temper enthusiasm despite EPS beat. Zacks: Q1 Results

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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