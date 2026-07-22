Robert W. Baird Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $90.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price suggests a potential upside of 24.52% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.53.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of SYF opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.73 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,656.72. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

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Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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