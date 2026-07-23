Robert W. Baird Upgrades International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) to "Hold"

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IBM. KeyCorp lowered International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.68.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.26 and a 200-day moving average of $261.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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