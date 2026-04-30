Robert W. Baird Upgrades Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) to Strong-Buy

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Qiagen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.31.

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Qiagen Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE QGEN opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $528.53 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Qiagen by 23.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Qiagen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qiagen this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target from $60 to $45 but kept an "overweight" rating, implying continued analyst confidence in upside (~34% above the current price). Read More.

JPMorgan cut its price target from $60 to $45 but kept an "overweight" rating, implying continued analyst confidence in upside (~34% above the current price). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Qiagen’s Q1 results and earnings call show mixed sales dynamics but strong profitability metrics — revenue slightly above expectations and an EPS beat; these details are in the company presentation and call transcript. Read More. | Read More.

Qiagen’s Q1 results and earnings call show mixed sales dynamics but strong profitability metrics — revenue slightly above expectations and an EPS beat; these details are in the company presentation and call transcript. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and analyses summarize the quarter and product trends; useful for detail but not new catalysts by themselves. Read More.

Coverage pieces and analyses summarize the quarter and product trends; useful for detail but not new catalysts by themselves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Qiagen cut guidance (and commentary cited weaker-than-expected demand for its TB testing business), which triggered after‑hours selling pressure — the primary near‑term driver of the stock decline. Read More.

Qiagen cut guidance (and commentary cited weaker-than-expected demand for its TB testing business), which triggered after‑hours selling pressure — the primary near‑term driver of the stock decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target from $55 to $38 and moved to a "neutral" rating — another analyst downgrade that tempers near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Citigroup lowered its price target from $55 to $38 and moved to a "neutral" rating — another analyst downgrade that tempers near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market writeups note the stock hit multi‑year lows after the quarter, with geopolitical (MidEast) tensions also cited as a factor weighing on Q1 sales. Read More.

Market writeups note the stock hit multi‑year lows after the quarter, with geopolitical (MidEast) tensions also cited as a factor weighing on Q1 sales. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A plaintiff‑side law firm (Johnson Fistel) announced an investigation into potential claims on behalf of investors, which can increase litigation risk and create additional headline volatility. Read More.

About Qiagen

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

Further Reading

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