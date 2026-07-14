Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Trading Down 7% - Here's Why

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA - Get Free Report) shares dropped 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 and last traded at GBX 97.60. Approximately 685,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 137,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 100 target price on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 100.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robert Walters

Robert Walters Trading Down 7.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £64.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.33.

Insider Transactions at Robert Walters

In other Robert Walters news, insider Andrew Rashbass bought 21,739 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 per share, with a total value of £19,999.88. Also, insider Toby Fowlston bought 9,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 per share, with a total value of £9,830.70. Insiders have acquired 91,669 shares of company stock worth $8,683,058 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Robert Walters

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world's leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups. We deliver three core services: • Specialist recruitment - encompassing permanent and temporary recruitment, executive search and interim management. • Recruitment outsourcing - enabling organisations to transfer all, or part of, their recruitment needs to us either through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) or contingent workforce solutions (CWS). • Talent Advisory - supporting the growth of organisations through market intelligence, talent development, and future of work consultancy. Our employees are passionate about powering people and organisations to fulfil their unique potential.

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