Robin Vauth Sells 4,070 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) EVP Robin Vauth sold 4,070 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $155,311.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $374,998.32. This represents a 29.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Energizer alerts: Sign Up

Robin Vauth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 737,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,813. The stock's 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Energizer from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENR

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 22.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energizer wasn't on the list.

While Energizer currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here