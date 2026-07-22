Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.2631 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $106.36 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on HOOD to $160 from $130 and said Robinhood’s prediction markets business could become a major revenue driver, potentially overtaking crypto revenue. Bernstein raises Robinhood price target to $160 as prediction markets revenue could overtake crypto

Bernstein raised its price target on HOOD to $160 from $130 and said Robinhood’s prediction markets business could become a major revenue driver, potentially overtaking crypto revenue. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company also lifted its price target on HOOD to $123 from $97 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside from current levels.

Needham & Company also lifted its price target on HOOD to $123 from $97 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg reported that analysts see Robinhood’s prediction market revenue becoming larger than its crypto business, which supports the bullish narrative that HOOD is building new high-growth income streams. Robinhood Prediction Market Revenue to Top Crypto, Analysts Say

Bloomberg reported that analysts see Robinhood’s prediction market revenue becoming larger than its crypto business, which supports the bullish narrative that HOOD is building new high-growth income streams. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment around crypto-related stocks improved as Bitcoin recovered, helping lift HOOD alongside peers like Circle and Strategy. Circle, Robinhood, Strategy stocks surge on Bitcoin comeback

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 481,396 shares in the company, valued at $40,283,217.28. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 587,875 shares valued at $62,602,915. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company's stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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