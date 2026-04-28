Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 23,797,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,119,016. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $124.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Compass Point reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,185,571.01. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,612 shares of company stock worth $39,669,704. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,975,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $788,935,000 after buying an additional 784,433 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Braeburn Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 153,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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