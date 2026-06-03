Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Buys $15,104,450.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) Director Meyer Malka acquired 181,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.45 per share, for a total transaction of $15,104,450.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,674,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $306,630,933.15. The trade was a 5.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Meyer Malka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Meyer Malka acquired 249,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,017,110.00.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Down 6.0%

HOOD traded down $5.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. 23,882,563 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,773,109. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BankChampaign National Association bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOOD. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.96.

View Our Latest Report on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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