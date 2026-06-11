Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Compass Point reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. New Street Research set a $122.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.73.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.28. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $931,006.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,674.99. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 571,602 shares worth $41,959,746. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 106.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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