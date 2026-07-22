Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 1.8% - Time to Sell?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.33 and last traded at $104.48. Approximately 11,003,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 29,611,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.36.

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Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $125 from $100 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling expectations for further upside.

KeyCorp raised its price target on to $125 from $100 and reiterated an rating, signaling expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company also increased its target to $123 from $97 and kept a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock.

Needham & Company also increased its target to $123 from $97 and kept a rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein said Robinhood’s prediction-market business could become a major growth driver, with revenue potentially reaching $1.7 billion by 2028 and possibly overtaking crypto revenue as soon as this quarter.

Bernstein said Robinhood’s prediction-market business could become a major growth driver, with revenue potentially reaching $1.7 billion by 2028 and possibly overtaking crypto revenue as soon as this quarter. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein’s upgraded outlook and higher price target to $160 reflect confidence that Robinhood’s mix of trading, crypto, and prediction markets could support faster revenue growth.

Bernstein’s upgraded outlook and higher price target to $160 reflect confidence that Robinhood’s mix of trading, crypto, and prediction markets could support faster revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s partnership with WHOOP adds a premium-card perk for Platinum Card holders, helping strengthen its consumer ecosystem and premium offering. WHOOP Teams Up with Robinhood on New Member Benefit

Robinhood’s partnership with WHOOP adds a premium-card perk for Platinum Card holders, helping strengthen its consumer ecosystem and premium offering. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Robinhood’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with Zacks noting the company appears positioned to beat estimates, but the actual results are still pending. Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release

Multiple reports highlighted Robinhood’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with Zacks noting the company appears positioned to beat estimates, but the actual results are still pending. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted strong momentum in Robinhood Chain and tokenized assets, including TVL topping $450 million shortly after launch, which could support longer-term growth but is still early-stage. Robinhood's $450M crypto bet: Inside Robinhood Chain's rapid rise

Coverage also noted strong momentum in Robinhood Chain and tokenized assets, including TVL topping $450 million shortly after launch, which could support longer-term growth but is still early-stage. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure remains a risk, as Kraken is expanding tokenized stock offerings into U.K. and Asian equities, potentially increasing competition in Robinhood’s emerging crypto and tokenization markets. Kraken Expands Tokenized Stocks To U.K. And Asian Equities

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HOOD. Zacks Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.8%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,563,750. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 587,875 shares valued at $62,602,915. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 106.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 19.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $1,316,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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