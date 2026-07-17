Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 5.7% - What's Next?

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.59 and last traded at $99.96. 27,431,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 29,902,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.02.

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Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 5.7%

The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.33. The firm's 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.01.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,563,750. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paula Loop sold 8,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,000,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 63,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,640,880. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 587,875 shares valued at $62,602,915. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.8% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the company's stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company's stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 17,856 shares of the company's stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 27,727 shares of the company's stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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