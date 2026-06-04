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Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Up 6.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Robinhood Markets logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Robinhood shares rose 6.6% on Thursday, reaching as high as $88.62 after trading above the prior close of $82.85, with volume slightly above average.
  • The move followed heavy insider buying by Director Meyer Malka, who purchased 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, adding to a larger purchase made the previous week.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally constructive: several firms raised or reiterated positive ratings, and MarketBeat data shows a Moderate Buy consensus with a $106.54 average price target.
  • Interested in Robinhood Markets? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $88.62 and last traded at $88.33. 30,976,128 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 29,785,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.85.

Specifically, Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.45 per share, for a total transaction of $15,104,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,674,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $306,630,933.15. This trade represents a 5.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka bought 249,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.39 per share, with a total value of $20,017,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,493,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $280,836,596.53. This represents a 7.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Robinhood Markets to $105 from $95 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling increased confidence in further upside for the stock. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, adding to an earlier large purchase last week. Insider buying often suggests management-level confidence in the company’s outlook.
  • Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is expanding its wealth-management push through TradePMR with an advisor marketplace, AI tools, lending perks, and broader IPO access for RIAs, which could help deepen relationships and grow higher-value assets. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s expansion into Canada through the WonderFi acquisition broadens its crypto and international footprint, potentially opening a new growth channel. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The launch of new prediction markets and agentic AI trading features adds momentum to Robinhood’s product roadmap and supports the idea that the platform is evolving beyond simple retail brokerage. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood’s World Cup prediction-market activity is notable as a product test, but it is still an early-stage initiative and may take time to affect financial results. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary questioned whether Robinhood’s AI trading push is enough on its own to move the stock, suggesting investors may want more concrete evidence of monetization.
  • Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness in crypto could weigh on Robinhood because of its exposure to digital-asset trading activity, especially as bitcoin has been under pressure.
  • Negative Sentiment: Robinhood still faces competitive and valuation scrutiny, so the stock may remain sensitive to whether these new initiatives translate into sustained earnings growth.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 6.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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