Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 2.2% Following Weak Earnings

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $80.82 and last traded at $82.07. Approximately 25,879,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 30,175,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.24 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Compass Point restated a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,516,832.19. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,946,205.18. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 534,612 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,704. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $58,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 39.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 30.1% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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