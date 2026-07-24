Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 6.6% - Time to Sell?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.03 and last traded at $94.91. Approximately 23,099,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 29,453,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.58.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.57.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $2,324,464.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,935.52. The trade was a 23.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka bought 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 587,875 shares valued at $62,602,915. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the company's stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 17,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 27,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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