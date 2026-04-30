Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 2.4% Higher - Here's Why

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.87 and last traded at $72.89. 31,015,103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 30,899,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.20.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $725,302.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,832.19. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $4,946,205.18. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,447 shares of company stock worth $40,159,378. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here