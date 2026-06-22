Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 2.3% - Here's Why

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.28 and last traded at $105.71. 31,188,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 30,482,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.15.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $5,189,397.74. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,426 shares of the company's stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $260,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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