Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 2.2% - What's Next?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.35 and last traded at $75.76. Approximately 17,041,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 29,602,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.16.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,281,759.61. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $489,673.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,390.32. This trade represents a 32.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 493,343 shares of company stock worth $35,864,569. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,831,756,000 after buying an additional 1,334,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,746,036,000 after buying an additional 875,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,944,000 after buying an additional 356,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,335,000 after buying an additional 2,061,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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